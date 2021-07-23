Hometown Hero: 5K Hero Walk and Run

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes have a few months to decide on how to dress for a fundraiser.

The annual 5K Hero Walk and Run put on by Swatara Township Police is returning after a year off. Registration has opened for the November 7 event at the Harrisburg Mall.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite heroes. Money raised will go to the department’s K9 Unit, Cops for Kops Charity, Keystone Wounded Warriors and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.