LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is raising money to coincide with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Brian McKinney, of Lebanon, is selling t-shirts that remember the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives on September 11.

McKinney is a former firefighter and has hosted 9/11 fundraisers for over a decade.

The t-shirts sell for $20 with the money raised going to FDNY charities. Click here to purchase a shirt.