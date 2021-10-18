Hometown Hero: 9/11 Memorial Trail Volunteers

(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are everyone who helped make the 9/11 Memorial Trail part of the National Park System.

It’s still a work in progress, but 1,300 miles of trails and roadways link the three memorials in New York, Shanksville, and the Pentagon. The Memorial Trail loops through the Midstate including Chambersburg and Harrisburg.

The effort to create this began with people living near the Shanksville site. Congress unanimously approved it and President Biden signed it into law.

The trail is all mapped out. Now, the Interior Department is working on signs, guides, and other educational materials to get the word out about the trail.