Hometown Hero: Abigail Arnold

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are putting their grandmother’s skills to good use.

13-year old Abigail Arnold of Mechanicsburg is making masks as a service project for the national honor society.

Abigail learned from her mom’s friend, who is a nurse, that her hospital was running low on masks, so Abigail got busy.

She learned to sew 5 years ago from her grandmother and began stitching together masks from supplies in grandma’s basement. She plans to make 50 masks and will make more when she gets more material.