Hometown Hero: Abigail Longenecker Memorial Foundation

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is the Abigail Longenecker Memorial Foundation, which allows Longenecker’s memory to live on thanks to her parents’ vision.

Longenecker’s greatest joys came from giving and her parents have been making a difference in Lancaster Count since 1998 by sponsoring projects that benefit children. This month they are accepting applications for those grants, ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.

Those projects are chosen by a committee made up of primarily young people, as it ensures Longenecker’s vision is kept alive.

“We started this and it helped us so much as a family to get through the tragic loss of our older daughter and we can’t measure how important it’s been. And, plus, on top of that, we’re helping the community,” Jan Longenecker said.

The foundation has awarded over $360,000 for over 200 projects in that time.