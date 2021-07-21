Hometown Hero: Adopt-A-Block Harrisburg

(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by adopting a block.

People living in Harrisburg can adopt a city-owned vacant lot and create a community green space for gardening or walking, or a safe area for kids to play. So far about 16 lots have been adopted, and the city hopes more people step up.

“There’s no permanent structures allowed so you have to maintain an open lot so if kids want to play, organizations can set our benches, hang out, relax, so it is really nice in setting in some of these neighborhoods, there’s not a lot of yard space for residents,” Assistant to the Business Administrator, Brooke Bobitz said.

The fee to adopt is just $1. You can find more information about adopt-a-block through the link here.