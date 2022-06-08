LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is honored for his brotherly love.

Aiden Moore of Lewistown is making a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer his brothers are making a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer His brother Levi has battled brain cancer, twice.

Aiden has been involved with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and created artwork for the non-profit. Aiden’s pictures were chosen to be featured on reusable bags at Aldi Grocery Stores nationwide, which will start on June 15.

Aiden’s family will also host an Alex’s Lemonaid Stand this summer. All money raised from the sale of the bags and lemonade support families affected by pediatric cancer,.