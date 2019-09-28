Hometown Hero: Alfred Speers

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are high school students and a teacher who’s touched so many lives.

Alfred Speers started teaching math at Carlisle high school in 1966.

53-years later, he’s still there as a teacher’s aide everyone loves. Students in the school’s broadcasting and video production class made a video tribute to Mr. Speers to recognize his impact.

“Being here with young people, helping them grow, watching them grown. been around so long that I’ve seen them grow into adults and go on, it’s, they’re people,” Speers said.

At 90-years old. Mr. Speers still arrives every day.. before school starts.. asking teachers how he can help their students with the day’s lessons.