Hometown Hero: All-Female Shop With a Cop

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shopping and bonding in Cumberland County.

An all-female Shop With a Cop event took place at Hello Gorgeous Boutique in Camp Hill. This is part of the state police female mentoring program with students from Cumberland Valley. The goal is to build positive relationships between teens and law enforcement.

“This is extremely important especially now we understand there is a divide between law enforcement and the community. Trooper Kelly Smith said. “Helping them find winter clothes and things for themselves they normally wouldn’t be able to get if this event didn’t happen.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

State police gave each student money to purchase Christmas gifts and even prom dresses for next spring.