Hometown Hero: Alpha Phi Alpha

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are giving teens the tools they need to become good leaders.

Members of the African-American-based fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha met with students on Tuesday to discuss minority leadership with students.

“Big Brother Big Sisters of the Capital Region” hosted the mentoring event at Whitaker Center in Harrisburg. Topics ranged from teamwork to career exploration to discrimination. Organizers say education is key and so is a support system.

“Bring individuals around them, who are like-minded, who have the same values and you can help each other, so they can help each other as they move through school and move through life,” Sterling Thompson, Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Capital Region, said.

The student attending Tuesday’s leadership program were eighth-graders from Susquehanna Township.