YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 12’s hometown heroes are with the American Heart Association and Windy Hills Senior Center.

Teams have been running a pop-up produce market in partnership with “back to roots produce.” The food is sold at discounted prices, which is huge for residents in Spring Grove and Hanover who don’t have access to fresh produce.

“Many people resort to eating unhealthier foods, which we know can increase risk for cardiovascular health, so we want to look for those pockets in the community that could use better access and make sure they have the ability to have that,” said Larissa Bedrick, communications director for the American Heart Association.

The pop-up produce market typically takes place once or twice a month.

Any unsold produce is donated to the senior center’s lunch program.