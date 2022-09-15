CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 15’s hometown heroes are riding, remembering, and raising money all for a good cause.

American Legion Post 381 in Campbelltown is hosting a motorcycle ride benefiting and remembering John Maderik, better known as Zipper, who passed away from leukemia. The ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the American Legion Post on Palmyra Road in Palmyra.

Maderik was a New York City Police officer for 37 years, and he moved to Palmyra 17 years ago. He was a great friend to the American Legion and the Palmyra Fire Department.