Hometown Hero: Anderson family

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are remembering their loved one with a life-saving donation.

Pequea Township Police have 3 new AED devices thanks to a generous donation from the Anderson family in memory of Leif Anderson, who died unexpectedly last year at age 46 and also supported the police department and Pequea community for years.

AED is used to shock a patient’s heart during a cardiac arrest emergency. Each AED is also stocked with Narcan.

Pequea Township Police say their old AED’s were 12 years old and well beyond their lifespan.