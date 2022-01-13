Hometown Hero: Antique Auto Museum in Hershey to honor Betty White

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes invite the public to honor the life and legacy of Betty White. The Antique Auto Museum in Hershey has her beloved “Parakeet,” a 1977 Cadillac Seville.

Sunday, Jan. 16, will be Betty White Day at the museum. The first 300 people will get in for free.

“Betty donated this car to a charity when she was done with it. She drove it for about 20 years. It was given to her by her husband, Allen Ludden, obviously, she had some affection for the car, she kept it and drove it for many years. It’s sea mist green, it stands out, and the thing I like most about it, it has Betty’s hardwired, Motorola personal cell phone still hardwired, still in the center console of the car,” Executive Director of the Antique Auto Museum, Jeffrey Bliemeister said.

The museum has also joined the Betty White Challenge, which is based on her devotion to animal welfare causes. The challenge encourages everyone to make a donation as small as five dollars to their local animal shelter.