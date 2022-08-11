MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are signing up for a golf tournament, to help find a cure.

Each year, the Armitage Ladies Golf Association hosts “Tee off Against Breast Cancer”.

The event requires teams of four to play at Armitage Golf Course near Mechanicsburg on Sept. 13. Registration is underway, and can be found here.

But, you must sign up by the end of August. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.