HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by supporting the Association of Faculty and Friends.

The non-profit is hosting a Roaring 22 Style gala to raise money for Penn State Health at Hotel Hershey on April 23. The money raised supports medical and community outreach, scholarships, and patient care services.

The music therapy program received a grant that provides music activities to improve emotional and physical health.

“(They) helped us to purchase a small travel-sized guitar as well as a happy drum that we can take into patient rooms to help with work with the patients, to do relaxation procedural support while they are getting IV started,” Certifed Music Specialist Jan Stouffer said.

“It will be a really fun night for everyone to be back together since covid happened and a great way to bring the community together to support such a good cause,” Amber Branchi of the Association of Faculty and friends said.

If you would like to support this great cause, the association only has 50 rickets left for the event. abc27 is a media sponsor, and Kendra Nichols will serve as emcee. For more information about the event and the association, click here.