Hometown Hero: Astro Chapter 38

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping the Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.

The mission accepted a donation today from Astro Chapter 38, a masonic group with the Order of the Eastern Star.

The group raised $50,000 for the women’s shelter.

“We raised it through fundraisers, but the bulk of it came from the sale of our building on 3rd street years ago, the money has been invested and we wanted to give it back to the community

The group also gave money to 9 other organizations, with the largest amount going to the women’s shelter.