Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are at Home Instead Senior Care.

The organization runs the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program which provides gifts to seniors in the area who otherwise may not get presents around the holidays.

Trees are standing at various locations around the Midstate. All you have to do is take a tag with a senior’s name on it and a gift suggestion.

After you buy the gift, simply drop it back off at the location that you picked up the tag by the date specified.