(WHTM) – Tonight’s Hometown hero is celebrating more than three decades with the Cumberland Valley School District.

Betty Whistler recently celebrated 31 years in food service with the school district, as well as her 89th birthday.

Students and faculty recognized the double celebration by writing Betty notes of appreciation.

Betty said this was one of the most wonderful birthdays she has had in a long time thanks in part to students who celebrated her and gave her the notes of appreciation.

The school district says they are “honored to have had Betty for more than three decades as such a valuable school lunch hero in our district.”