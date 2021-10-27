Hometown Hero: Bike a Better Path

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Neighbors of Lower Paxton want to give children their own “pedal power.” The group’s Facebook page is hosting its third annual Bike a Better Path event.

The group gives out new bicycles to a list of children who want one. Donors are matched with a child so they can purchase a bike in the correct size. Donations last year surpassed the goal of 100 bikes. In 2021, the group raised the bar to 300 bikes with more than half already purchased.

“I hope we get every kid a bicycle, every kid is out there enjoying their neighborhood, having that freedom and that health benefit, having fun and not having to stay home because the other kids have bikes and they don’t,” Forrest Healy, Bike a Better Path organizer, said.

The bikes will be distributed the week before Christmas. Each child will also get a bike lock and helmet, plus materials on safety and local bike clubs. Those interested in donating, visit their website by clicking here.