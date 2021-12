(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes put their generosity on display in Cumberland County.

A Carlisle group put out 200 blankets on the steps of First Evangelical Lutheran Church Tuesday night. The group collected them for Homeless Remembrance Night.

The blankets are being distributed to the homeless and the shelters that help them.