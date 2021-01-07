Hometown Hero: Bleed Blue blood drive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are competing to save lives.

More than a dozen police departments in Lancaster County are competing in their annual Bleed Blue blood drive.

They’re urging blood donations through their effort at Lancaster General Health.

Blood drives are crucial during the month of January.

