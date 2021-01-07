Hometown Hero: Bleed Blue blood drive

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are competing to save lives.
More than a dozen police departments in Lancaster County are competing in their annual Bleed Blue blood drive.
They’re urging blood donations through their effort at Lancaster General Health.
Blood drives are crucial during the month of January.
TOP STORIES
- The Latest: Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric
- President Trump releases new video condemning violence; commits to peaceful transfer of power
- US Capitol Police say reports of officer death not accurate
- Chief of U.S. Capitol Police to resign after pro-Trump riots
- U.S. Capitol Police Chief to resign following Capitol breach