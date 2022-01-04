Hometown Hero: ‘Bleed Blue’ Challenge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are rolling up their sleeves for a friendly competition.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and all this month, 12 police departments in Lancaster County are competing in the Bleed Blue Challenge. The contest runs through February with blood donations going to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Last year’s winners were officers with the Quarryville Police Department who donated 75 pints of blood over two months.