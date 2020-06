Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are giving food to anyone who needs it.

Blessings of Hope ministries in Lancaster County dropped off 35,000 pounds of food at “House of Reconciliation” in West York. The church then gave out the food for free.

Long lines formed down the street as volunteers packed up cars with veggies, fruits, and even gallons of fresh milk. The free food distribution lasted several hours and all the food was given away.