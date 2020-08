You can become a Hometown Hero by donating blood this week.

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is hosting two blood drives this week.

One is taking place tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western hotel on East Park Drive near Harrisburg. The second will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FNB Field on City Island.

Everyone donating at these events will also get their blood tested for Covid antibodies.