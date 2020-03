Tonight’s Hometown Hero is the group, Bountiful Blessings.

The nonprofit has been around for 19 years, giving non-food items to seniors and working-poor families.

It’s located in Middletown and serves over 2,000 families each month with toiletries and hygiene products not covered by the federal food stamps program.

Bountiful Blessings isn’t asking for money, but instead, a pledge to come back and volunteer a few hours to give back.