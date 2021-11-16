Hometown Hero: Boxing for American Cancer Society

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Knock Out Breast Cancer event will take place this Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Carlisle Expo where there will be more than a dozen three-round amateur boxing matches.

The funds raised will go to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Research. It begins at 3:00 p.m. Those interested can buy tickets at the door.

The fundraiser’s organizer says it is about supporting those who are fighting cancer.

“Everyday people who are fighting breast cancer have to fight for life and there is nothing better than actual fighters helping to support true fighters in breast cancer and so I think it’s a good marriage and it’s going to be a great show,” Justin McShane, event organizer, said.

The event will also be live-streamed, which can be watched by clicking here. Marl Hall will serve as a ringside commentator working alongside former world heavyweight champion, Tim Witherspoon.