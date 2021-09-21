Hometown Hero: Boyd Park Dedication

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are making Dauphin County even more accessible. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Susquehanna Township opened phase one of a new recreation area at Boyd Park.

The park covers 20 acres and it sits just off Progress Avenue at Continental Drive. The new additions include a stone trail, a paved entrance, and a parking lot.

“There’s a change in the kind of recreation people are interested in, they’re more interested in passive recreation. Walking and biking, and taking advantage of the outdoors and nowhere was that driven to us more than through COVID,” Frank Lynch, president of Susquehanna Township Commissioners.

Boyd Park used to be known as Waverly Woods. The new name reflects the $200,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation to help fund the improvements.