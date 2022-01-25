Hometown Hero: Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster’s Cunningham Club Store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are honoring a long-time resident by re-imagining her grocery store.

The Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster opened the Cunningham Club Store inside its clubhouse. The group also honored 95-year-old Addie Cunningham who with her late husband, owned and operated Cunningham Groceries on Lime Street for nearly 30 years.

The store brought the neighborhood together and Mrs. Cunnungham sold penny candy to the kids while giving some grandmotherly advice. Now, the Cunningham Club Store is a place where Boys and Girls Club kids can shop for items based on their participation and good behavior.

“My mom and dad when they had the store they were layaways on big neighborhoods big on community, big on the kids. I can remember days when kids would come into the store and my mom and dad used to give them advice like stay in school, do your school work, do what’s right,” Mary Cunningham said.

Mrs. Cunningham and her husband Cornelius moved from Alabama to Lancaster in 1960 and raised 10 children. On Jan. 2, Lancaster’s mayor issued a proclamation declaring the date, Addie Cunningham Day to celebrate the 95-year-old’s birthday.