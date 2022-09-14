HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg organization has a chance to double a donation it received, but it needs the community’s help.

Harrisburg’s Bro2Go — a nonprofit that helps provide services to underserved individuals including veterans, at-risk youth, ex-offenders, and people in recovery — received a $5,000 donation from Access Insurance Agency. It now has the chance to double that and win a $10,000 donation.

Through September, community members can help Bro2Go reach its donation goal by commenting on this page or sharing it on social media. The story needs at least 500 comments and shares to receive the increased donation.

Access Insurance Agency earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award through Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and Safeco Insurance, which recognized its “exceptional volunteerism with Bro2Go and commitment to making a positive community impact,” and the donation to Bro2Go was received through this award, according to a press release.

“The people associated with Bro2Go truly care about human life and making the world a better place,” Lee Ann Ormsbee, owner of Access Insurance Agency, said in the press release. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Bro2Go with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

With the $10,000 donation, Access Insurance Agency could add more community events to support Bro2Go’s programs including purchasing school supplies and clothes for students and providing housing funds, work clothing, and other essentials to help nonviolent ex-offenders get back on their feet.