HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes invite you to support a group that serves some talented young artists.

Caitlin’s Smiles is hosting its annual Night of Smiles art auction next month. The Harrisburg-based nonprofit provides arts and crafts to children who are in the hospital, and the auction will feature artwork those children made during their hospital stays.

This year’s auction is both virtual and in person. Learn more about how to participate and how to sign up as a sponsor here.

The auction will be held on Oct. 9 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel on Lindle Road, and abc27’s Valerie Pritchett will be its emcee.