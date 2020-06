Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are feeding the community.

With school out and many people out of work, some children are going hungry. The Camp Curtin YMCA offered breakfast and lunch to children in Harrisburg, for free.

Officials say the closure of nearby Camp Curtin Methodist Church, along with the coronavirus, has made the need greater than ever. Meals will be served through Friday.

Breakfast is at 9 a.m., and lunch is at 1 p.m.