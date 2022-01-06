Hometown Hero: Camp Hill Cargill Meat Processing Plant

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes believe food donations are needed year-round and not just around the holidays.

The Cargill meat processing plant in Camp Hill is doing that. On Wednesday, Cargill delivered 50 hams to the Salvation Army in Harrisburg.

“We find it important to be part of the company, that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing now. And if we can do more, we’re up for the challenge to be able to connect,” Distribution Manager Uriel Manzo said.

Cargill got the hams from Hatfield, using a surplus leftover from an employee donation drive last month.