Hometown Hero: Camp Hill’s Cornerstone Coffeehouse

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Hero is serving frontline workers and giving back to their community for a second time.

Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill has been serving coffee and sandwiches to frontline workesr at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.

Coffeehouse owner Sue Pera began doing this in the early days of COVID, and hasn’t stopped.

She says it’s the least she can do for healthcare workers who’ve witnessed months of suffering and heartbreak.

“Those are the people in our community who are on the frontlines and they mean so much to all of us, and that’s why we started to give again every week,” Pera said.

Pera has sponsors who help cover her weekly deliveries, as well.