Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are investing in summer fun.

Caitlin’s Smiles near Harrisburg accepted a $5,000 check today from Willowbranch Financial.

Caitlin’s Smiles gives art supplies to sick children in the hospital, but this year coronavirus canceled summer medical camps — so Caitlin’s Smiles created the Camp in a Bag program.

Willowbranch financial received half the money through a charitable award.. and decided to match it to help more kids.