Hometown Hero: Cancer Research Bike Tour

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are six cancer survivors riding for a cure.

Next week is the fourth annual Cancer Research Bike Tour. A group of bicyclists will be riding 100 miles raising money to support bladder and prostate cancer research at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“We have it within our proximity and we are trying to raise funds to help that cause of finding a cure for these pernicious diseases,” Co-Organizer, Howard Ross said.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The ride will take place next Saturday, October 9, starting at Faulkner Honda which is sponsoring the ride.