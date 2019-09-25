Hometown Hero: Capital Area Transit

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are getting you to Sesame Street for free.

This Saturday, WITF celebrates 50 years of Sesame Street with a free family event at its public media center in Swatara Township.

Today, Capital Area Transit announced free bus service to and from the event. This Saturday, only CAT will add buses to Route 20, which goes from downtown Harrisburg to WITF on Lindle Road.

Mayor Papenfuse said, “We encourage you to pick it up right here, right next to where we’re having the press conference at the transfer center right here in downtown Harrisburg and take it al the way out to the WITF center for an amazing celebration.”

Buses will arrive at WITF every 35 minutes while the Sesame Street celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.