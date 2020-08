Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are feeding first responders for free.

Capital Blue Cross says ‘Thank You’ to fire, police, and paramedic with a free lunch today at the Healthy You Café in Enola.

During the pandemic, Capital Blue Cross has delivered 7,000 meals to them. This is another way to continue its gratitude.

First responders, mark your calendar, you can get a free lunch at Capital Blue Cross Connect in Enola next Friday as well.