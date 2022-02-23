CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cargill in Camp Hill made a cool donation on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The business stopped by the Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg to deliver new backpack coolers to the 85 child they serve.

Cargill has worked with the club before and wanted to get the kids ready for summer activities.

“I think it puts a smile on their face. I think that’s the most important part and that’s what we’re here for. We want to give them a smile. This is a tough time we live in and any little thing makes a big difference,” said Aaron Humes, the general manager at Cargill.

Each backpack cooler also came with a gift card, fruit and healthy snacks, and chocolates from Wilbur’s in Lititz, which Cargill acquired a few years ago.