Hometown Hero: Carlisle Area Sertoma Club

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is the Carlisle Area Sertoma Club.

The group donated a portable info-loop to UPMC Carlisle.

Info-loops help the hearing-impaired hear better and speak at appropriate levels by partially cancelling out background noise.

“Bring them into the hospital without having to shout personal information, this device will allow them not have to speak louder for people with hearing aids to be bale to remain private,” club member Maureen Williams said.

More than 40 Sertoma clubs nationwide donated portable info-loops as part of national better hearing and speech month.

The devices typically cost $350.