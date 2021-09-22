Hometown Hero: Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are selling a vintage vehicle for a pair of worthy causes.

Carlisle auctions will sell a 1952 Ford F-3 truck during the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction at the Expo Center on September 30.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Harley’s Haven Dog Rescue and its Pups for Vets program. All buyer’s and seller’s fees will be waived to maximize the top bid and donation.