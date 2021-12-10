Hometown Hero: Carlisle Borough Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Hero is the Carlisle Borough Police Department, and its Christmas efforts this year.

Officers and staff are prepping to give Christmas gifts to dozens and dozens of children in the borough. It’s all about toys and holiday parties. Today, it is all a big gift wrapping effort.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It’s amazing. They always say it takes a community to raise a kid and here we are. The Carlisle community right after covid and the crazy year of 2020. The outpour of support donating gifts and donating their time. It’s incredible.,” Carlisle Police Officer Jaime DiMartile said.

So far, the department has gifts ready to go for 78 kids and counting.