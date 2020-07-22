Hometown Hero: Carlisle Downtown Mile

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are making an annual fundraiser virtual.

The Carlisle Downtown Mile originally scheduled for May was put on hold by the pandemic. Now, it will be a virtual run from August 1st-9th.

There are still raffles, titles, and bragging rights for individuals and teams that run a mile and post photos of it.

The event raises money to train adults at the employment skills center, and because the fundraiser went virtual, people from California, Japan, and Germany are interested in participating.