Hometown Hero: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero is the Carlisle Police Department and everyone who answers its holiday call.

Each December, Carlisle police officers distribute Christmas gifts to children in need and to those involved in local programs, like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In preparation for this holiday season, they’re asking for toy donations. Last year, officers delivered presents to nearly 150 kids. Carlisle police have created an Amazon wish list making it super easy to buy.

