HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are honored for their work with Children and Youth Services.

Dauphin County Commissioners named Amber Torres as Caseworker of the Year on Wednesday, March 9. This was done in recognition of Social Worker Month.

Torres is a senior caseworker, who at one point, was the only person in her unit, juggling a heavy caseload with a positive attitude.

Also recognized today was Stacie Barrett, a placement program specialist who’s been with the county for 12 years.

“For today, I was very surprised and very humbled. I have a great team to make this possible,” Barrett said.

“Just knowing the kids will have better features, and knowing they are in a better situation,” Torres said.

Dauphin County caseworkers take thousands of calls each year. Which includes getting children out of dangerous environments, and then placing them in safe, secure homes.