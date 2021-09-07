Hometown Hero: Catholic Charities Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Get Vaxxed or Get Tested policy began on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for about a third of Pennsylvania's workforce, it is up to the individual agencies to get it done, and yes, the boss can legally ask if you received a shot.

"We have a script that we give to all our agencies that are involved in this initiative about how to properly ask the questions to ensure consistent procedures and staying within the guidelines of asking the vaccination question," Reid Walsh, deputy secretary for Pa. Office of Administration, said.