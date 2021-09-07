Hometown Hero: Catholic Charities Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are hitting the links to help homeless adults, children, and families.
Catholic Charities is hosting the 19th annual Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic on Monday, September 20 at Colonial Country Club in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.
Catholic Charities invites anyone to donate cash and door prizes. If you want to play, registration for individuals and groups ends next Monday, September 13.