Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are raising money for a homeless shelter.

Catholic Charities of the Harrisburg Diocese is sponsoring the 16th annual Shelter Shuffle 5k Run/Walk next month.

Due to coronavirus, however, participants will shuffle anywhere they want while getting sponsors to support the interfaith shelter for homeless families.

You can sign up by finding Catholic Charities of Harrisburg’s website or Facebook page.

The virtual event is Oct. 10.