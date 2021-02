HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are hosting a blood drive in the Midstate. The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is holding two blood drives in the Harrisburg-area this weekend.

On Friday, the blood drive will be at the Colonial Park Mall. And on Saturday, it’s at Avenger Athletics in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

All donors will receive a COVID antibody test, as well.