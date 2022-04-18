PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are McDonald’s locations in Central Pennsylvania and everyone who bought french fries from them on April 12.

Twenty-five cents from every order of fries that day has now gone to the Ronald McDonald Foundation of Poland. That donation totals $22,000.

Polina and her parents fled Ukraine where she was undergoing cancer treatment. Now, she’s in a pediatric hospital in Warsaw, Poland, and her parents are staying at the Ronald McDonald House nearby.



Photos of Polina and parents, courtesy of Ronald McDonald House in Poland

McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Midstate and Scranton took part in the fundraiser.