Hometown Hero: Central Penn College donations to help the homeless

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is asking for donations to help the homeless. Central Penn College in Summerdale, Cumberland County, will be collecting household items and cash donations this upcoming weekend as part of its Raise the Roof campaign.

The college is looking for cleaning and hygiene supplies, blankets, towels and non-perishable food.

The goal is to collect 3,000 items and $10,0000 by mid-December. The campaign helps housing programs in seven Midstate counties. For those who can help, the drive-up drop-off event is this Saturday, July 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Central Penn College.